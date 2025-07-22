The New York Mets gave fans something to cheer about Monday night as Francisco Alvarez made his highly anticipated return to the big-league lineup. The 23-year-old Mets catcher was called up after a dominant stretch in Triple-A, and the crowd at Citi Field made sure he felt the love.

As Alvarez stepped into the batter’s box for the first time since his return, SNY Mets posted the emotional moment on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Francisco Alvarez gets an ovation in his first at-bat back at Citi Field”

pic.twitter.com/3cpfmTrD48 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 21, 2025

The home crowd roared as Alvarez returned to the lineup for the first time since early June. He grounded out to end the second inning with two runners on, but the ovation reflected more than just his first at-bat — it signaled hope for a team in the middle of a tight MLB playoff race.

The Mets catcher missed extended time after suffering a fractured hamate bone in his left hand in May, an injury that required surgery and sidelined him for nearly eight weeks. It was his second significant hand injury in as many seasons, following a torn ligament in his left thumb in 2024. After completing his rehab, the team optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse to regain his timing, refine his approach, and rebuild confidence at the plate.

Before his call-up, Alvarez was on a tear at Triple-A, hitting .299 with 11 home runs and 20 RBIs over 19 games. Sent down to refine both his offense and defense, Alvarez quickly rediscovered his form — including a scorching stretch with seven home runs in his final six games. His surge at the plate made it clear he was ready, prompting the Mets to recall him at a crucial point in their season.

With the trade deadline approaching and the Mets trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by just half a game in the NL East, Alvarez’s return couldn’t have come at a better time. They currently hold the third NL Wild Card spot, just 1.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres. Every offensive jolt counts — especially from a player like Alvarez, who already has 40 career home runs in parts of four MLB seasons.

The catcher position has been a soft spot for the club during his absence, with Luis Torrens and Tomas Nido providing solid defense but minimal power. The team entered July in the bottom half of MLB in slugging percentage — and Alvarez brings instant upside in that category.

Through 35 MLB games this season, Alvarez is batting .236 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and 10 runs scored. For his career, he’s a .223 hitter with 122 RBIs and 103 runs.

Although the Venezuelan catcher didn’t notch a hit in his first at-bat since returning, his presence alone gave the lineup an immediate boost. More importantly, the Citi Field crowd made it clear just how much he was missed.

With his return behind him, the pressure now shifts to helping the club power through the NL playoff chase — and Alvarez has the tools to be a difference-maker.