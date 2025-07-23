The New York Mets are preparing to make a serious run at a World Series title. After the Mets paid Juan Soto a colossal contract this winter, fans thought they among the league's best. For the most part, New York has delivered. At this year's Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, and Pittsburgh Pirates could help them get even better.

The majority of the Mets' roster is full of talented players, making upgrades at the trade deadline tough. However, the one glaring hole on the team lies in their bullpen. Outside of closer Edwin Diaz, the group has been shake and unreliable. Bringing in another veteran, even if it is another closer, would be a massive boon to the relief staff.

According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Mets enter the trade deadline ready to make deals. New York has the expendable players needed to make a bigger move. The challenge for them is deciding which team offers them the best fit in return for their young talent.

“The Mets are in the market for a high-leverage reliever to help set up closer Edwin Díaz, and like many contenders, they’re scouting the Pirates’ David Bednar and Dennis Santana, the Guardians’ Cade Smith and Emmanuel Clase, the Orioles’ Gregory Soto and Félix Bautista, the Nationals’ Kyle Finnegan and the Rockies’ Seth Halvorsen,” Bowden said. “The Mets can dangle players like Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Ryan Clifford to try to make a significant deadline deal. They also could look to improve in center field with Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox, Trent Grisham of the Yankees and Cedric Mullins of the Orioles as possible targets.”

New York is under as much pressure as any team in MLB. If they fail to make another deep playoff run, fans could question the front office's strategy. Despite the cloud hanging over them, the Mets have a chance to increase their title odds in a big way. It is just a matter of picking the right partner to do business with.