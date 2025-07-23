While attending a recent New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Angels, WWE's Tiffany Stratton was compared to Sabrina Carpenter, the iconic pop singer.

Videos from the game have surfaced. While the Mets did their “Carbon Copy Cam,” Stratton was shown next to Carpenter. She appeared surprised by the comparison, despite previously bringing up her doppelgänger status.

Sabrina Carpenter and Tiffany Stratton were on the carbon copy cam at the NY Mets game 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8MzI7nASA8 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Additionally, she attended the game with fellow Superstar Nia Jax. Jax also received a celebrity comparison: Jennifer Lopez, another iconic singer.

Do WWE star Tiffany Stratton and Sabrina Carpenter look alike?

Previously, Stratton mentioned that she has been told she bears a resemblance to Carpenter. During an interview with Jax, Stratton said she wanted to hang with the “Espresso” singer.

“I'm trying to hit up my girl, Sabrina Carpenter,” said Stratton. “Apparently, everyone thinks that we look alike. So, I would love to meet and hang out with her.”

Jax then made her choose between hanging out, wrestling, or singing with Carpenter. The reigning Women's Champion said they would wrestle as a tag team.

Currently, Carpenter is on a break from her Short n' Sweet Tour. She will pick it up on October 23, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She will then visit New York City, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and Los Angeles, California, before ending her latest tour.

The Short n' Sweet Tour will conclude on November 23, 2025, after 72 shows. It is her second-biggest tour after the Emails I Can't Send Tour, which consisted of 80 shows across six legs.

Stratton is in the midst of her first reign as Women's Champion. She won it from Jax after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during a January 2025 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Her most recent title defense came against Trish Stratus. They had an eight-minute bout at the second iteration of the Evolution PLE on July 13, 2025.