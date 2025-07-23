The Major League Baseball trade deadline is just over a week away. Over the last two weeks, a new player has taken over as the top talent available. Contenders across the league are interested in Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. According to the latest reports, the New York Mets general manager David Stearns has thrown his hat into the ring as well.

The Mets have been one of the best teams in MLB so far this season. However, they are under a massive amount of pressure to make the most of the talent they have on their roster. After Stearns added Juan Soto in the offseason, expectations for New York skyrocketed. More than 100 games into the season, the Mets are fighting for a top spot in the National League playoff picture.

ESPN's Jeff Passan has been monitoring trade rumors as the deadline approaches. The Mets' biggest area of need is their bullpen. According to Passan, though, New York will try to add Suarez. If they do, they would be stealing him from other contenders that would love to have him.

“Among the Yankees, Mariners, Cubs and even the Mets, Suárez has suitors galore and will procure a premium of players in return,” Passan said. “(Josh)Naylor is no sure thing to go, but teams expect him to move nonetheless.”

There is an argument that Stearns and New York could stand pat at the MLB trade deadline. They have everything they need to make a deeper run than they did in 2024. However, Mets fans want their team to push their chips to the middle of the table. Bringing in an impact player before the trade deadline could make a huge difference down the stretch.

According to Passan, New York will be active. The question is just how aggressive Stearns will be as a buyer.

“Either way, the Mets are bound to reshape their bullpen, and if they can upgrade at third with Eugenio Suárez or center with Luis Robert Jr., even better,” Passan said. “Among their young infielders and a farm system that has taken steps forward this year, they've got the juice to do more or less anything they please.”

The Mets are one of many teams to watch at the trade deadline. Whether it is Suarez or a reliever, New York is one big deal away from being World Series favorites.