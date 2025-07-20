On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets salvaged a win in their series against the Cincinnati Reds with a 3-2 home victory. Star Pete Alonso was expected to miss this contest, not being listed in the lineup due to a hand injury sustained during Saturday's home loss to Cincinnati.

However, Alonso ended up playing in the game on Sunday anyway, replacing Mark Vientos at first base during the seventh inning and striking out during his only appearance at the plate, per Bill Ladson of MLB.com.

In the process, Alonso appeared in his 394th straight game, which continues to be a Mets franchise record, per Metsmerized Online on X, formerly Twitter.

Prior to the game on Sunday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke on the injury.

“He is getting treatment. He says he is a lot better this morning,” Mendoza said, per Ladson. “ … He got jammed a couple of times and it just got worse. He played through it yesterday. … When you are dealing with a hand injury, we thought it was best to get ahead of ourselves because it could linger.”

Can the Mets turn it around?

The New York Mets got off to a hot start to this season following their offseason free agent signing of Juan Soto. However, the brakes fell off when the summer began, and New York has seen itself slip out of first place in the NL East, letting their divisional rival Philadelphia Phillies pass them by.

The good news for the Mets is that there are still over two months left in the season to turn things around, and Sunday's home win over the Reds was a good start to shake off some of the rust they showed coming out of the All-Star break.

Entering this year, the Mets appeared to be on the short list of teams who had a legitimate chance of competing for a World Series championship, and despite their recent struggles, that lofty goal is still well within their reach.

The Mets will next hit the field on Monday evening against the Los Angeles Angels at home.