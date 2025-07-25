The MLB trade deadline is on July 31, and rumors are running rampant around the league. It sounds like the New York Mets are one of the key teams to keep an eye on, as there is speculation that the club is eyeing Harrison Bader or Cedric Mullins as potential targets.

It's said the Mets want to improve the center field position and are possibly looking for a more defensive-minded option. Andy Martino of SNYtv believes that Bader is the defensive center fielder that New York would like to trade for ahead of the deadline. Meanwhile, insider Dani Wexelmen likes Mullins.

“I really like Harrison Bader, as a perfect, perfect trade for the Mets in that position for half of a season,” said Martino.

“Don't sleep on Cedric Mullins, by the way,” said insider Dani Wexelmen. “The defense is very similar to what [Tyrone] Taylor is providing. He has a little bit more pop, and he's a guy that's gonna be on the market from the [Baltimore] Orioles.”

We'll see what the Mets decide to do at the trade deadline. The team is in first place in the NL Central, but is just 0.5 games ahead of the second-placed Philadelphia Phillies. New York will want to find some sort of improvement to better its chances for the postseason push. Especially if the franchise hopes to go on a deeper playoff run than last year.

The last time the Mets made a World Series appearance was in 2015 when they lost to the Kansas City Royals 4-1 in the series. If the front office can find a way to land either Harrison Bader or Cedric Mullins, then the club could certainly go on a nice run.

Bader, who plays in the outfield for the Minnesota Twins, has proven to be a reliable defensive option as a center fielder throughout his career. He's also not too shabby at the plate, as he owns a .251 batting average and .330 OBP while recording 64 hits, 12 home runs, and 38 RBIs.

Meanwhile, Cedric Mullins is currently on the Orioles and is playing in a rather crowded outfield. Considering Baltimore is in last place in the AL East, it would make sense for the front office to trade Mullins for a positional need and allow the young prospects to step up on the roster. So far this season, Mullins owns a .214 batting average and .294 OBP while recording 63 hits, 13 home runs, and 42 RBIs.

