If you didn’t get the memo, Donovan Mitchell is a big New York Mets fan. Growing up in the Big Apple, the Utah Jazz star has been a big fan of the team since his childhood. That’s most evident in his tweets, where he frequently tweets his support for the team every chance he can.

During Sunday’s game between the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, Donovan Mitchell found a rival for himself: Mikal Bridges. Bridges, like Mitchell, grew up as a fan of his hometown baseball team, the Phillies. With the two being division rivals, sparks were flying between the Jazz and the Suns guards.

MF BOHM — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) August 21, 2022

MARK MF CANHA‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 21, 2022

BRANDON MF NIMMO‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 21, 2022

DIAZ LOOKIN NERVOUS @spidadmitchell — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) August 21, 2022

After an absolute barnburner, the Mets eventually came out on top after back-to-back homers from Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo. Afterwards, Mitchell made sure to let Bridges know that yes, New York did win over Philly today.

That didn’t stop there, apparently. After a few minutes, Mitchell called up Bridges in case he missed the fact that his Mets won against his Phillies.

As you can see, Bridges is not too happy about this.

Memes aside, there’s nothing like a good ol’ baseball rivalry like the Mets-Phillies to make a friendship stronger. Both of these players have faced each other multiple times in the regular season. Interestingly, though, the Jazz and the Suns have not faced each other in the time that Mitchell has been with the team.

Unfortunately, it might be a while until we see a playoff series between these two players. As the NBA season nears, it’s become increasingly likely that Donovan Mitchell will get traded somewhere else (most likely an Eastern Conference team). Unless they make the Finals… a Spida-Bridges matchup will be put on pause for now.