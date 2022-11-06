It looks like the New York Mets won’t let Edwin Diaz hit free agency and consider all his options.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mets are nearing a deal with Diaz that will keep him in New York for the foreseeable future. The franchise is reportedly set to give him the largest contract for a reliever in MLB history, worth $102 million over five years.

Sure enough, it’s not a surprise that the Mets are breaking the bank to keep Diaz. After all, you don’t just let the best closer in the game today to walk away from your team. While paying $20 million a year for an elite closer is something that not all MLB teams can afford, there are a few franchises who could very well pounce on Diaz if given the chance.

Edwin Diaz finished the 2022 season with a 1.31 ERA in 61 appearances. He had 118 strikeouts in 62 innings, all while making 32 saves in 35 chances. As Mike Puma of the New York Post reported previously, the Puerto Rican pitcher was even perfect in making saves in the last four months of the campaign.

The 28-year-old did express his desire to stay in New York before, though he said he would understand if it’s not possible since he knows very well that MLB is a business. Not to mention that he himself wants to do what’s best for his family.

By the looks of it, however, the Mets and Diaz won’t be breaking up any time soon.