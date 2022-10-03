‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets

The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.

“We’re hoping we win three and they lose three,” Showalter said. “I ain’t giving in. I have a lot of confidence in Don Mattingly (Marlins head coach).”

The Mets held the NL East lead for the majority of the season. But the Braves roared back and now have an opportunity to close out the division. In the end, both of these teams are headed to the playoffs. But winning the division guarantees a Wild Card round bye.

Buck Showalter also provided an update on Mets’ outfielder Starling Marte, per Deesha Thosar.

“A little progress but not enough to think something is imminent.”

Thosar also reported that Showalter said the earliest Marte can return is Friday. There is a chance the Mets will have him for the Wild Card round. As aforementioned, they would love to avoid the Wild Card round altogether. But that hinges on how they perform against the Washington Nationals this week, and if the Marlins can beat the Braves.

New York’s odds of winning the NL East are slim. But Buck Showalter is not giving up hope heading into the final series of the season.