‘It wasn’t a professional organization’: Francisco Lindor drops revealing truth bomb on Mets’ past demons

The New York Mets are currently one of the best teams in the MLB, with a 90-55 record, and they are poised to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. But it hasn’t always been rainbows and butterflies for the franchise, as the Mets have been embroiled in controversy after controversy in the past two decades, but before the franchise’s transformation into one of the most ‘normal’ in the league this season, shortstop Francisco Lindor had to endure the remnants of the toxic culture the Mets have fostered over the years.

According to Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated, Francisco Lindor recalled the turmoil the Mets went through as recently as last season, his first with the team after signing a monster 10 year, $341 million deal. Lindor did not have the kindest of words to say, and for good reason, as the Mets finished 77-85 in a drama-filled season.

“There were so many different things last year,” Lindor said. “It wasn’t a professional organization, I felt like.”

Francisco Lindor memorably had a dust-up with second baseman Jeff McNeil last season, which the duo chalked up to raccoon chasing, emblematic of the Mets’ spiral down the standings in 2021. But the 28-year old shortstop said that the difference between the attitude and mentality of this season’s squad and last season’s is night and day.

“Guys go about their business the right way—you ain’t gotta worry about it—and then once they’re done, they turn the page. Professional. I like that,” Lindor added.

Mets players – starter Taijuan Walker in particular – attribute this change in clubhouse culture to manager Buck Showalter, who doesn’t meddle too much in his players’ affairs, calling it “the players’ locker room”, and he is an avid listener, always on the lookout for how to make his players feel more comfortable.

“If it’s important to the players, regardless of how trivial it is, it better be important to you,” Showalter said.

Long gone are the days when the Mets organization was a full-blown soap opera, ranging from allegedly forcing then-ace Pedro Martinez to start despite a toe injury, to asking a dating site named ‘Cougar Life’ to promote ex-franchise icon David Wright’s All-Star candidacy, to more serious accusations of sexual assault and driving under the influence against Mets executives. Francisco Lindor and the Mets are now serious World Series contenders, and Mets fans will be hoping this change in fortunes will be sustainable throughout the years to come.