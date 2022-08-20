Max Scherzer gets brutally honest on Mets’ next-man-up mentality on the mound

The New York Mets have dealt with injury problems all season long on the mound. Jacob deGrom missed months before returning to the fold, while Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco are now dealing with minor setbacks. But, through it all, they’ve managed to still pitch well and maintain a 3.53 ERA as a group. Max Scherzer, the ace of the staff, has been very impressed with the next-man-up mentality, as the likes of Tylor Megill and David Peterson continue to deliver when called upon.

Via The New York Post:

“Different guys have had an opportunity to step up and contribute to this team,” Scherzer said before the Mets’ 7-2 victory on Friday. “Trevor Williams, Tylor Megill and David Peterson in particular, those guys have answered the call more often than not and they have gone out there and delivered really good outings for our team and those guys going out there and getting an opportunity to showcase what they can do, that is a credit to their work behind the scenes and everybody around them to allow them to perform at a high level.”

The Mets decided to stick with their current staff instead of acquiring more arms at the deadline. With deGrom recently coming back as well, they clearly thought that would be enough of a boost. Max Scherzer and deGrom as a one-two punch is arguably the best in baseball.

Trevor Williams is another guy who is doing a fantastic job of getting it done when needed, pitching to a 3.02 ERA in 22 appearances overall and eight starts. Between him, Megill, and Peterson, there is always someone capable of starting if either Carrasco, Walker, Max Scherzer, deGrom, or Bassitt is unable. That’s the definition of a true pitching staff.