The New York Mets signed right fielder Juan Soto to the largest contract in MLB history this past offseason, but a pedestrian start has ultimately kept him off the All-Star team for the first time in four years.

Soto was honest when asked about the snub and did not run from the reality that his streak is over.

“I’ve just got to be better,” Soto told The New York Post.

Across 90 games, Soto has earned a .263 batting average and a .904 OPS. He has also hit 21 home runs, collected 51 RBIs, and drawn 72 walks. These marks are nothing to sneer at, but they are not the typical All-Star statistics that fans and pundits have come to expect from the Santo Domingo native.

“For me, I try to play as hard as I can and help the team and enjoy the moment,” Soto said. “Everyone wants to be an All-Star and live the experience of being there, but this year it didn’t happen. I was glad I was able to be there four years in a row. If I didn’t make it this year, it’s no big deal. I’ll come back stronger next year.”

Soto specifically struggled in April and May. The five-time Silver Slugger did not hit above .250 in either month and struck out a combined 40 times during this stretch.

Even still, a massive June gave Soto an interesting All-Star case. He cranked 11 home runs and posted a 1.196 OPS throughout 27 games. He has found a comfort level in Queens and is beginning to play like the player who inked a 15-year, $765 million contract this past winter.

The Mets will need Soto to play like an All-Star from here, even if he will not participate in the Midsummer Classic. After a roaring start, New York has fallen out of first place in the National League East and is attempting to stay within striking distance of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets fans will get to enjoy shortstop Francisco Lindor, closer Edwin Diaz, and first baseman Pete Alonso at this month's All-Star game.

More New York Mets News
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Camera catches Yankees player Anthony Volpe’s dad going off on Mets fanAlex House ·
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during an at-bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
Mets’ Pete Alonso reveals why he’s skipping Home Run DerbyRexwell Villas ·
Umpire John Bacon (70) ejects New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) after catcher Luis Torrens (13) was called out during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field.
Mets’ Carlos Mendoza ejected over brutal blown strikeout call vs. YankeesBenjamin Adducchio ·
New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) follows through on a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citi Field.
How Mets’ Kodai Senga pitched in rehab startTroy Finnegan ·
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) follows through on a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ Pete Alonso surpasses David Wright on all-time list after big HR vs. YankeesRichard Pereira ·
New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) follows through on a grand slam against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo makes Yankees pay with Subway Series Grand SlamAlex House ·