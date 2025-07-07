The New York Mets signed right fielder Juan Soto to the largest contract in MLB history this past offseason, but a pedestrian start has ultimately kept him off the All-Star team for the first time in four years.

Soto was honest when asked about the snub and did not run from the reality that his streak is over.

“I’ve just got to be better,” Soto told The New York Post.

Across 90 games, Soto has earned a .263 batting average and a .904 OPS. He has also hit 21 home runs, collected 51 RBIs, and drawn 72 walks. These marks are nothing to sneer at, but they are not the typical All-Star statistics that fans and pundits have come to expect from the Santo Domingo native.

“For me, I try to play as hard as I can and help the team and enjoy the moment,” Soto said. “Everyone wants to be an All-Star and live the experience of being there, but this year it didn’t happen. I was glad I was able to be there four years in a row. If I didn’t make it this year, it’s no big deal. I’ll come back stronger next year.”

Soto specifically struggled in April and May. The five-time Silver Slugger did not hit above .250 in either month and struck out a combined 40 times during this stretch.

Even still, a massive June gave Soto an interesting All-Star case. He cranked 11 home runs and posted a 1.196 OPS throughout 27 games. He has found a comfort level in Queens and is beginning to play like the player who inked a 15-year, $765 million contract this past winter.

The Mets will need Soto to play like an All-Star from here, even if he will not participate in the Midsummer Classic. After a roaring start, New York has fallen out of first place in the National League East and is attempting to stay within striking distance of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets fans will get to enjoy shortstop Francisco Lindor, closer Edwin Diaz, and first baseman Pete Alonso at this month's All-Star game.