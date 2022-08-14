‘You don’t want to do anything to jeopardize being here’: Jacob deGrom gets brutally honest on restrictions in return from injury

Jacob deGrom has been pretty close to perfect in his return from the injured list to the New York Mets starting rotation. Through three starts, he has just a 1.62 ERA, proving he hasn’t lost a step despite not pitching in a major league game in over a year.

deGrom’s latest outing was a six inning masterclass against the Philadelphia Phillies, in which he went six strong innings, picking up ten strikeouts while only allowing just two hits. It was yet another step forward for deGrom in his dominant return to action for the Mets this season.

The scary part is that the training wheels aren’t even off for deGrom yet. He’s been limited to 76 pitches in his last two outings as part of the Mets plan to ease him back into the action. deGrom has managed to go at least five innings in each of his three starts despite not throwing more than 76 pitches in any of those starts.

Jacob deGrom will eventually have his restrictions lifted, and that will be a scary proposition for the rest of the MLB. But for now, deGrom is biding his time as he builds up his stamina again, and isn’t looking to jeopardize his health early in his return from injury.

“You want to be out there, but at the same time, it took that long to get back. You don’t want to do anything to jeopardize being here for hopefully the push we go on, and hopefully into the World Series.” – Jacob deGrom, MLB.com

This is great news for the Mets and their fans, as it shows deGrom is concerned about one thing; winning. Individual stats are great, but deGrom has his sights set on bigger achievements. And once he gets his pitch restrictions lifted, an already dangerous Mets team could make a run to the World Series like deGrom mentioned.