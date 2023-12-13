The Mets added a former Dodgers player in free agency.

The New York Mets and OF Trayce Thompson are reportedly in agreement on a minor-league contract, Andy Martino of SNY reports. The move isn't a game-changing addition for New York, but Thompson has displayed signs of potential in the past. This could end up being a signing that pays off in a major way during the 2024 season.

Trayce Thompson's potential

Thompson was in the conversation to be the Los Angeles Dodgers starting center fielder in 2023. James Outman ended up taking over center-field duties for LA, and he enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign.

Still, the 32-year-old posted a .901 OPS across 74 games with the Dodgers in 2022. Aside from an exciting three-home run game, his numbers declined drastically in 2023, though.

He ended up finishing 2023 with a .163/.285/.294 slash line in 72 games between the Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. The Mets are surely hoping he finds his 2022 form and plays a big role this season.

Mets' free-agency outlook

The Mets are expected to pursue starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in MLB free agency. Yamamoto appears to be New York's top target in free agency. However, it would not be surprising to see the Mets offer lucrative contracts to other star free agents as well.

After reaching the postseason in 2022, the Mets struggled throughout the 2023 campaign. They were expected to be a World Series contender but ended up missing the playoffs. Playing in a loaded NL East division that features two of the best teams in the sport (Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies) will not help matters for the Mets.

Regardless, they can establish themselves as a contender again with a strong performance in free agency. It will be interesting to see how aggressive they are this offseason. Mets owner Steve Cohen has not been shy about spending money, so New York should be considered a realistic option for any top free agents they display interest in.