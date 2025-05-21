The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are locked in an interleague battle at Fenway Park this week. After Boston took game one, the Sox and Amazins were locked at zero in the top of the third inning. That's when Red Sox starter Walker Buehler and manager Alex Cora were ejected by the home plate umpire. Check out the two calls they were arguing, courtesy of SNY.

Buehler started the inning by getting Tyrone Taylor to fly out to centerfield. Then, the mayhem started. He hit Francisco Lindor with a 0-2 off-speed pitch. Buehler motioned to the umpire that Lindor stepped into the pitch. That did not change Mike Estabrook's mind, but it did get on his radar.

Then, the Red Sox starter faced Juan Soto and was in a 1-0 count. Lindor went to steal second, and catcher Carlos Narvaez popped up to try and throw him out. Estabrook did not call the pitch a strike, which sent both Buehler and Cora into a frenzy. They were both tossed, ending their nights early.

Related Boston Red Sox NewsArticle continues below
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park.
Alex Cora hits back at critics after missing game for daughter’s graduation
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) is congratulated after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning.
Red Sox Hall of Famer gives Alex Bregman his flowers
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) hits a single against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park.
Juan Soto’s Red Sox free agency admission will catch fans’ attention

Lindor was safe at second, and Soto walked after Brennan Bernardino entered the game. But Pete Alonso grounded out and Brett Baty lined out to end the inning. While the Red Sox did not like the calls, they got out of the inning unscathed.

The lean-in call is always hard to see at full speed. But both the SNY strike box and MLB.com's pitch tracking tool show Ball 2 as a clear strike. Soto has one of the best eyes in baseball, so he may have walked anyway. But giving him a free ball is going to make getting him out even harder.

The Mets and the Red Sox finish their series at Fenway Park on Wednesday. It will be a tough one for the Sox' bullpen, which needs to get 20 outs tonight.