The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are locked in an interleague battle at Fenway Park this week. After Boston took game one, the Sox and Amazins were locked at zero in the top of the third inning. That's when Red Sox starter Walker Buehler and manager Alex Cora were ejected by the home plate umpire. Check out the two calls they were arguing, courtesy of SNY.

Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler and manager Alex Cora have both been ejected by home plate umpire Mike Estabrook

Buehler started the inning by getting Tyrone Taylor to fly out to centerfield. Then, the mayhem started. He hit Francisco Lindor with a 0-2 off-speed pitch. Buehler motioned to the umpire that Lindor stepped into the pitch. That did not change Mike Estabrook's mind, but it did get on his radar.

Then, the Red Sox starter faced Juan Soto and was in a 1-0 count. Lindor went to steal second, and catcher Carlos Narvaez popped up to try and throw him out. Estabrook did not call the pitch a strike, which sent both Buehler and Cora into a frenzy. They were both tossed, ending their nights early.

Lindor was safe at second, and Soto walked after Brennan Bernardino entered the game. But Pete Alonso grounded out and Brett Baty lined out to end the inning. While the Red Sox did not like the calls, they got out of the inning unscathed.

I think Walker Buehler has a point

The lean-in call is always hard to see at full speed. But both the SNY strike box and MLB.com's pitch tracking tool show Ball 2 as a clear strike. Soto has one of the best eyes in baseball, so he may have walked anyway. But giving him a free ball is going to make getting him out even harder.

The Mets and the Red Sox finish their series at Fenway Park on Wednesday. It will be a tough one for the Sox' bullpen, which needs to get 20 outs tonight.