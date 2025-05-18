New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz made a bold statement after fanning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge on Saturday. Diaz posted that key strikeout to end the game against the Bronx Bombers. The Mets won, 3-2.

“I was just trying to go after him. I know he’s a great hitter, but I’ve got really good stuff,” Diaz said after the game, per SNY.

“I was just trying to go after him. I know he’s a great hitter, but I’ve got really good stuff.” Edwin Diaz after striking out Aaron Judge to end the game. pic.twitter.com/3dp5FtcWu9 — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Diaz was the fourth and final pitcher for the Mets in Saturday's close match between titans. He posted two strikeouts in his one inning of work.

“You just try to keep calm. I was throwing strikes, I was throwing my slider really good, my fastball really good,” Diaz added.

Diaz's third strike was a fastball. It clocked in at 99 miles per hour, per SNY. The hurler says he feels good about his control and throws right now.

“My confidence is so high right now. I feel like I can throw any pitch in any situation,” Diaz said.

The Mets and Yankees meet again at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Each team has a win in this three-game series.

The Mets-Yankees are bringing out a charged atmosphere to the game

New York looks just as strong if not stronger than they did last season, when they reached the NLCS. Heading into Sunday's game with the Bronx Bombers, the Mets hold a 29-17 record.

The winner of Sunday's game wins this exciting series. Mets star Juan Soto made a much-anticipated return to Yankee Stadium for this weekend's clash. He was greeted with boos from Yankees fans, who also turned their backs to him when he took his place in the outfield.

Diaz remarked how he could feel the stadium's intensity, while pitching on the mound.

“It feels great. A lot of fans from the Mets, a lot of fans from the Yankees rooting for each other,” he added. “When I came into the game, I feel the intensity.”

Diaz now has 10 saves on the season, following the Mets win. He also holds a 3.00 ERA.

The Mets and Yankees play Sunday at 7:10 ET. The Yankees are 26-19 following Saturday's loss.