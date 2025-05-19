The New York Mets and the New York Yankees went at it in the first edition of the Subway Series over the weekend, but the 2025 edition of the classic rivalry has a little bit of extra heat to it. Of course, former Yankees star Juan Soto left the pinstripes this offseason to sign a record-setting contract with the Mets, and this was his first time back in Yankee Stadium as a visitor since the move.

Unfortunately for Soto, he didn't have the series that he would have hoped for or expected. Across three games, two of them resulting in Yankees wins, the star lefty went just 1-for-10 at the plate with four walks, three strikeouts. In uncharacteristic fashion, he didn't drive in a single run.

On top of all of that, some baseball pundits noticed that Soto may have been dogging it a little bit. He was called out for his hustle during the series by Chris Rose of Jomboy Media.

Juan Soto seemed completely disengaged during the Subway Series pic.twitter.com/lFo7EsWfl9 — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It felt like the whole weekend was too cool for school, sort of deal,” Rose said. “It's like he forgot the games count. It was his first chance to put his stamp on a series that he's gonna be a part of for the next decade-and-a-half. … That would've pissed me off if I were a Mets fan a little bit.”

Despite the disappointing series against his former team in front of a Yankees crowd that booed him right from the start of the series, Soto has still been rock solid for the Mets this season. He is hitting just .246, but has eight home runs and 20 RBIs for the year. He is also drawing walks at his usual sky-high rate, ranking second in Major League Baseball with 37 free passes.

One would expect Soto to keep getting better and better as he gets comfortable with the Mets in his first season on the other side of the Subway Series rivalry. If he can continue to improve, the NL East-leading Mets will be one of the teams to watch out for heading down the stretch of the season.