Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been leaving WNBA fans awestruck with her dazzling plays and ability to hit a shot from nearly anywhere. Other professional athletes have even joined the fan club, too, with the latest being golfer Bubba Watson.

Watson showed up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and met with Clark before her game against the Atlanta Dream. The 12-time PGA Tour champ chatted with Clark about how his wife, a former basketball player, is a fan of hers before surprising her with a gift. Watson brought a personal golf club for Clark, gifting the reigning Rookie of the Year a pink signed driver.

“Dream come true, not for her, but for me.” 🤣 Bubba Watson after meeting Caitlin Clark before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/VyFR1eHmRG — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Watson was reportedly in town to promote an upcoming LIV Golf tournament set to take place in Indiana this August, and he stayed courtside to take in the game versus the Dream. The 46-year-old won two Masters Tournaments, in 2012 and 2014, and has played in the LIV Golf league since 2022.