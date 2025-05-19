No, Juan Soto is not traveling to New York Mets road games on a private jet.

As rumors swirl that the Mets' $765 million offseason acquisition travels separately from the team, ESPN's Jeff Passan shut it all down with one post via X.

“To clear up what others have asserted: Juan Soto does not fly separately from his New York Mets teammates on a private jet,” Passan wrote on Monday. “He flies on the team plane. There is no private-jet provision in his contract for him or his family.”

Much has been made of Soto's 15-year contract, even before his underwhelming start to the season — at least by his standards. Though the Mets offered him more money than any other team, it appeared that some of the perks helped push Steve Cohen's club over the top in Soto's pursuit. That includes a gameday suite at Citi Field for his family, which the New York Yankees famously did not offer in the Bronx.

The jet rumor caught fire during ESPN's broadcast on Sunday as the Mets fell 8-2 to the Yankees. That's when Karl Ravech, who was calling the game, said that Soto's deal includes perks like chartered jets for his family to attend road games. Though Passan poured cold water on that as well, Ravech did not explicitly say Soto takes his own plane to road games.

Regardless, WFAN's Boomer Esiason brought it up on Monday, keeping the talk going after Soto went 1-10 in the series against his former team.

“He can smile all he wants,” Esiason said. “He can take his helmet off and acknowledge the boos all he wants on Friday night. At the end of the day, it was a bad weekend for him. So, now he and his family can get on the private jet and go up to Boston. That was interesting that Karl Ravech said that part of it yesterday.”

Esiason also questioned the effect it has on the clubhouse.

“You want him to be a part of the team,” Esiason said. “It just does not lend itself to [creating] a cohesive team.”