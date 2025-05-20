The New York Mets just lost a series to the Yankees and have lost four of their last five games. After the Subway Series, rumors started swirling about Juan Soto. One came from legendary baseball writer Bob Kalpisch, who said people in the organization are worried about his excitement to be in Queens. Mets beat reporter Mike Puma said he has not seen a lack of enthusiasm from Juan Soto this year. He said this on Foul Territory TV on Tuesday.

“I can't see that [lack of enthusiasm permeating through the clubhouse] right now. And I think there's pretty good leadership in that room that starts with Francisco Lindor. He's the guy that a lot of these guys, especially the younger guys, gravitate toward. Soto, I wouldn't say he's a presence in the clubhouse. He's quiet, he goes about his work. You don't see him a lot. But I wouldn't say lack of enthusiasm, that's tough to say.”

The Mets are still ten games over .500 and only a half game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East race. Even though the sky is not falling, the perceived lack of enthusiasm from Soto is concerning. Even if it is not true, Soto did not hustle out of the box on Monday after a dismal series against the Yankees over the weekend.

The Mets have Juan Soto on their team for 14 seasons after this one and owe him at least $51 million per year for each of those seasons. If there is a problem in the locker room, it is in the organization's best interest to get it sorted out now. He has an .815 OPS through 47 games, which would be the lowest full-season mark of his career.

The Mets play the Red Sox on Tuesday night and need to see a great performance from Soto to quiet all of the narratives.