Juan Soto is showing he can impact the game in more ways than one for the New York Mets. His latest work on the bases is turning heads across the league. For the first time in his career, Soto has recorded a stolen base in three consecutive games. The streak peaked during the Mets’ second game of MLB’s inaugural Rivalry Weekend series against the Yankees, when he swiped his third bag in just two nights.

The Mets signed Soto to a record-setting deal this offseason, and with that level of investment, every added dimension to his game matters. Soto’s recent burst on the base paths signals a potentially valuable layer that few expected him to add.

He entered this three-game run with just two steals on the year. After doubling that total in 72 hours, he now ranks third on the team in steals behind Francisco Lindor (6) and Luisangel Acuña (10).

MLB Sarah Langs noted the accomplishment by the Mets slugger in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Juan Soto now has a SB in three straight games, the longest such streak of his career.”

While it’s too early to say that Soto's speed is now a consistent threat, it’s a development worth watching. With league-wide rule changes encouraging more steals, players not known for speed are finding new opportunities. Larger bases and tighter pickoff limits have made base stealing more accessible than ever.

Looking at his stats across his eight seasons, he’s never been a major threat on the bases. He now sits at 61 career stolen bases, with five this season alone. His career .419 on-base percentage has always given him plenty of chances to run — now, it seems he may be doing more with them.

If Soto’s recent run continues, it could offer another offensive boost for the Mets as they chase their first NL East crown in a decade. A new level of production from one of their stars could be the difference down the stretch.