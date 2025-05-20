The playoff series between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics ended after New York pulled off a 119-81 Game 6 win on Friday. After the franchise punched its ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, the players received a much-deserved break. During that time, Karl-Anthony Towns was spotted at a New York Yankees-New York Mets game, where he received a loud cheer from the crowd.

Towns, who is 29 years old, was asked about how he felt receiving that grand gesture from New York sports fans. The Knicks star claimed that the cheers meant a lot to him, as he loves the respect he's receiving from the fanbase.

“To be respected by New York that way, it means everything.”

"To be respected by New York that way, it means everything." Karl-Anthony Towns on the loud ovation he received at the Yankees-Mets game over the weekend 🔥 (via @sny_knicks)pic.twitter.com/mhbJq3q1cW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Since being traded to the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns has proven to be a monster for the team at center. He played a key role in the Celtics series, having a big performance in Game 6 to clinch the series win. Towns put up 21 points and 12 rebounds to help New York eliminate Boston from contention in that contest.

In the six games against the Celtics, the five-time All-Star averaged 19.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game while owning a 47.3% field goal percentage and shooting 15.8% from the three-point line. Although his consistency behind the arc was well below his season average (42.0%), he still managed to lock down the paint for the Knicks in the last series.

Karl-Anthony Towns went viral on social media during his attendance at the Yankees-Mets game, as he was spotted wearing a shirt that read “F*** Boston.” Not only did Knicks fans love seeing their superstar center at the game, but the fact that he wore that shirt likely played a role in the loud ovation he received on Sunday.

New York will be back in action on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST as they take on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. It's a highly anticipated matchup, as the Knicks and Pacers have a historic rivalry. Additionally, the winner of this series will represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.