Juan Soto spent one season with the New York Yankees before landing a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets in free agency this past offseason. It would be difficult for anyone to blame Soto for pursuing that kind of security and money, but Yankees fans still booed the star outfielder in his return to Yankee Stadium this past weekend. Soto was unable to silence the crowd in his return, as he struggled at the plate.

In typical Juan Soto fashion, he was able to draw four walks over the weekend. He features arguably the best plate discipline in the game. However, the new Mets star had just one hit in 10 at-bats, per StatMuse. Soto struck out three times in those 10 at-bats.

At the very least, Soto was able to reach base five times. He often gets on base even when he is not swinging the bat well given his ability to draw walks. Nevertheless, his return to Yankee Stadium did not go according to plan. Soto surely would have loved to hit a clutch home run or two, or have a big series against his former ball club.

Instead, the boos from Yankees fans highlighted a forgettable weekend series for Juan Soto. To make matters even worse, the Yankees took two of three games from the Mets.

The team's lowest moment came on Sunday. Their Sunday evening matchup was a highly anticipated affair, but the Yankees ended up cruising to an 8-2 win.

The Mets still lead the National League East with a 29-18 record. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 27-19 and in first place in the American League East. Baseball is better when both New York teams are good, and that happens to be the scenario in 2025.

Juan Soto will attempt to bounce back from his difficult series against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.