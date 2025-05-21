The Texas Rangers entered Tuesday's series opener at Yankee Stadium looking to get off to a good start against the New York Yankees. After another dubious ball-strike call that was given to American League MVP front-runner Aaron Judge, Bruce Bochy had enough. His ejection is a rarity for the future Hall-of-Famer

After a pitch from Rangers relief pitcher Jacob Webb barely caught the edge of Aaron Judge's zone, the umpire called a ball. Bochy had some choice words about the call, and the umpire had enough and threw him out of the game. The former San Francisco Giants manager decided to get the most out of his ejection and approached the umpire to get his point across.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy got ejected after arguing this ball call during Aaron Judge's at-bat 😳pic.twitter.com/Xh7Vg10iUI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 21, 2025

Webb's pitch was a strike in the broadcast's strike zone, but the umpire saw it differently. According to the broadcast, that was not the first questionable call. At 6-foot-7, Judge has one of the biggest strike zones Major League Baseball has ever seen. Officiating him has been a point of contention throughout his career.

Bochy is one of the league's more expressive managers, and has been throughout his entire career. Each game is crucial for a Rangers team fighting to stay in the race in the American League West. The Rangers entered Tuesday's game at 25-23, good for third in the division. A series sweep against the Yankees would tie them with the Seattle Mariners for the top spot.

For the Yankees, Aaron Boone is trying to keep his team at the top of the AL East. Judge's season has him well on his way to back-to-back MVP awards, and Giancarlo Stanton is inching closer to his 2025 debut for New York.

The three-game series between the two AL powers is off to a fiery start. If Bochy's ejection is any indication, the set will be full of drama.