The New York Mets lost to the Boston Red Sox 3-1 on Monday. After a brutal Subway Series, it was another tough game for the Amazins' biggest stars. Much of the postgame conversation was about new Mets star Juan Soto and his lack of hustle on a single. Manager Carlos Mendoza said he would speak with the superstar, and he relayed his takeaways from that conversation to the media before Tuesday's game.

“I think he's comfortable, but again, everything is new. Not only a new team, but there's the new contract, the expectations,” Mendoza told reporters, per ESPN. “That's our job as an organization, to continue to help him. But I do feel like he's in a good place. And look, it's about results, there, too. There's a lot of noise here, but he's going to be fine. He's too good of a player, and we'll be right there with him.”

After Monday's game, Soto had eight homers, 20 RBIs, and an OPS of .815. Even though that OPS is well above league average, it would be the lowest full-season mark of his career. After signing the richest contract in North American sports history, the expectations are astronomical.

“A lot of times, the frustrations are going to get the best out of them, especially a guy like that. He's so talented and had so much success early in his career. Right now, he feels like maybe he could do a little bit more for the team. And he's part of it, and that's part of the conversation here, understanding the personal,” Mendoza said of Soto's struggles.

Soto's struggles were on full display during the Subway Series, where he went 1-10 with three walks. Couple that with the hustling drama on Monday, and it has been a tough few days for the $765 million man.