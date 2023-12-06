New York Mets owner Steve Cohen personally flew to Japan to meet with Yoshinobu Yamamoto amid their pursuit of the right-hander.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a hot commodity in MLB free agency after being posted. A plethora of big league teams want his services, including the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the San Francisco Giants, among others.

While the Bronx Bombers are meeting with the right-hander next week, Mets owner Steve Cohen made the ultimate power move. Cohen personally flew to Japan to meet with Yamamoto, as reported by Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The Mets are never afraid to spend big, although it hasn't always worked out in the past. They just traded Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at last season's trade deadline. However, Cohen going over to Japan should mean something to Yamamoto considering all of these other teams are planning to meet him on American soil. Cohen went out of his way to show interest.

The 25-year-old is considered one of the best Japanese pitching prospects in years and many believe he could compete for a Cy Young from the jump. Yamamoto was dominant in the Nippon Professional Baseball League, going 17-6 last season with a 1.17 ERA. He also pitched extremely well in the World Baseball Classic where Japan won gold.

As you can imagine, the Mets need a new ace with Verlander and Mad Max gone. Kodai Senga had a nice first season in the Majors with a 2.98 ERA and a 12-7 record, but he's more of a No. 2 guy. Yamamoto can undoubtedly step in and be a top-of-the-line starter for New York. We'll see if Cohen's gesture pays off in the coming weeks.