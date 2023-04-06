New York Mets catcher Omar Narvaez will go on the injured list with a left calf strain, according to Tim Healey of Newsday.

The usually timeline to return is 8-9 weeks, the Mets say, via Healey. Omar Narvaez left Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Mets are currently 3-4. They took three out of four from the Miami Marlins in the first series of the year, then got swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. The team’s home opener was originally scheduled for Thursday, but it was postponed to Friday due to weather.

The injuries have hit the Mets hard to start the season. Most notably, they lost closer Edwin Diaz for the season due to an injury he suffered in the World Baseball Classic. While Edwin Diaz is the worst injury to this point, the Mets are still without their biggest addition of the offseason in Justin Verlander. There is optimism that Justin Verlander could return soon, but it just adds to the list of injuries the Mets are dealing with when you take into account Diaz and Narvaez.

As a corresponding move to Narvaez going on the injured list, the Mets are calling up top prospect in the system Francisco Alvarez, according to Tim Healey. He is the number two prospect in all of baseball, so he has a lot of expectations. He got some playing time at the end of last season, but started this season in AAA. It is unknown how the playing time between Francisco Alvarez and Tomas Nido will be split up.