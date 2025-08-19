The New York Mets are one of the more star-studded teams in Major League Baseball. Players like Pete Alonso and Juan Soto lead the way, but shortstop Francisco Lindor is making team history, too. He has been so good that he has motivated an NBA player to pursue a baseball career. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell wants to follow in Michael Jordan's footsteps.

Mitchell is a big fan of the Mets, shouting out the team's stars and their triumphs. However, he took things a step further when he spoke with Lindor on Café Lindor, the shortstop's podcast. The two players compared the NBA to Major League Baseball when it comes to life as a player. Mitchell caught Lindor off guard when he spoke about making a transition to baseball after basketball.

Donovan Mitchell wants to play professional baseball after his NBA career 👀 pic.twitter.com/GRO3EfKACW — MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2025

“Now I will say, at some point I will try to be you when I'm done playing,” Mitchell said. “I'm gonna try to be you. Watch.”

Lindor, along with fans of MLB and the NBA, were surprised to hear about Mitchell's desire. There is a history of athletes transitioning from one league to another, but it is extremely rare. However, Mitchell's move does have precedent. Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan played professionally for the Chicago White Sox during his NBA hiatus during his career.

Mitchell, who was a talented baseball player growing up before deciding to commit to basketball, draws inspiration from Jordan.

“Since you were so good in baseball, you can relate to Michael Jordan being really good in basketball, went to play baseball,” Lindor said. “So then you start to wear #45 because of Michael Jordan?”

“Just to honor my baseball roots,” Mitchell replied. “Kind of has some part of me to kind of go back to that.”

The Cavaliers guard's aspirations are lofty, but his NBA career isn't over yet. Mitchell is getting ready to lead Cleveland on another dominant season. He and the rest of the roster want to avenge the Cavaliers' loss to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 postseason.