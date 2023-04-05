New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander underwent follow-up imaging Wednesday that showed reduced inflammation, the team announced on Twitter.

The Mets said that Justin Verlander will continue throwing, and that additional updates will be provided as appropriate. The Mets just got swept by the Milwaukee Brewers and gave up 26 runs in the three-game series, so the Mets could use Verlander back in the rotation as soon as he is healthy.

Verlander was placed on the injured list right before Opening Day with a low-grade strain of the trees major, which is a muscle in the armpit area. He was replaced in the rotation by Tylor Megill, who will pitch on Thursday in the Mets home opener against the Miami Marlins. Tylor Megill pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs in his start on Saturday, which also came against the Marlins.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The good news for the Mets is that they still have rookie pitcher from Japan Kodai Senga, who threw 5.1 innings and gave up one earned run in his major league debut on Sunday against the Marlins. With the departure of Jacob deGrom, Verlander was supposed to slot in and fill his spot in the rotation. Kodai Senga could be an intriguing arm to watch as the season goes on. Verlander is up there in age, as is the ace of the Mets staff Max Scherzer.

With Verlander hopefully returning to the rotation soon, the Mets look to form a strong rotation with Max Scherzer, Verlander and Senga. If they can do so, New York should be a contender in the National League.