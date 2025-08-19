New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez got some bad news Tuesday, when it was announced he was headed to the injured list. Alvarez hurt his thumb in the team's win on Sunday over the Seattle Mariners. The Mets starting catcher now needs surgery for the injury, per the New York Post.

“Carlos Mendoza said Alvarez will need surgery. It’s just a matter of if he can return and play through it before undergoing surgery,” Mike Puma wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Alvarez is seen as a key contributor for a Mets team trying to find wins and make the postseason. New York is 66-58 on the campaign, and second in the National League East.

Alvarez is hitting .265 this season, and posted three hits in New York's win on Sunday. The catcher was hurt while trying to slide head-first into second base. He has appeared in 56 games this season, with seven home runs and 24 runs batted in.

The Mets are on a skid right now, and have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Mets must find wins without Francisco Alvarez

New York has struggled through the last month of the season, and things get even harder now without their starting catcher. The Mets are expected to re-evaluate Alvarez's injury in the next two weeks.

The club needs Alvarez. New York is five and a half games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, with several teams fighting for Wild Card spots. Alvarez provides plenty of production not just with his bat, but also with his defense behind the plate.

Catcher Hayden Senger was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Alvarez, per the New York Post. Senger is hitting at a .174 batting average this season for New York. He has appeared in 21 games this campaign.

The Mets look to win their third game in a row on Tuesday night, when they start a series with the Washington Nationals.