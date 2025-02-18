New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is giving praise to the Los Angeles Dodgers, following their 2024 season. The Dodgers won the World Series, and Cohen is truly impressed.

“They've built a great business over there with revenues that are significantly above almost any other team and that gives them the ability to do things that perhaps other teams can't do. Kudos to them. They've built a great organization,” Cohen said, per SNY TV.

New York and Los Angeles have made arguably the best free agency signings in the last few years of any team in the National League. The Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and others, while the Mets were able to snag Juan Soto this offseason. New York also has Pete Alonso returning for 2025.

Cohen is hoping to replicate the Dodgers' success. New York hasn't won a World Series since the 1986 season.

The Mets have high hopes in 2025

New York nearly made the World Series in 2024, but bowed in the NCLS to Los Angeles. The Dodgers won the series in six games, then advanced to defeat the New York Yankees in the championship. The Dodgers and Mets are shaping up to be possibly the most fascinating rivalry in the National League.

The Mets have really high hopes with Alonso and Soto working together in the lineup. Soto batted in more than 100 runs for the Yankees in 2024. Alonso had his share of offense too with 34 home runs and 88 runs batted in.

“I didn’t have my best year last year,” Alonso said, per MLB.com. “But I definitely feel like I pushed the market forward a little bit — for me, making $30 million as a first baseman this year, it’s definitely an accomplishment for sure.”

The veteran is feeling very good about re-signing with the Mets this off-season. He will clearly be looked upon to help provide Soto with additional offense.

“I hope at the end of the year,” Alonso said, “it feels just as special as it does now.”

New York did get some bad news in recent days. The Mets are without pitcher Frankie Montas for 6-8 weeks due to an injury. That clearly puts a dent in the team's rotation, and New York is likely to look for some help to help fill the gap. The Mets need Montas and also Kodai Senga to pitch a heavy load of innings this year.

The Mets start Spring Training games on February 22, against Houston. Cohen is surely going to be watching this spring with a great deal of hope and anticipation.