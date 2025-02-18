The New York Mets' starting rotation took a big blow with the lat injury to Frankie Montas, who is expected to be shut down for 6-to-8 weeks, and the team reportedly is still going to go with a six-man rotation.

With Frankie Montas out, the Mets are going to lean on two of Paul Blackburn, Tylor Megill and Griffin Canning to step up in two of the rotation spots alongside Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes and David Peterson, according to John Flanigan of SNY.

Prospect Brandon Sproat could work his way into the mix at some point this season but is not expected to be on the roster come Opening Day, and Jose Butto will be kept in the bullpen, according to Flanigan.

The Mets' starting rotation was viewed as the biggest question mark by many this season, so the injury to Montas is discouraging. It will put an increased workload on other options, but manager Carlos Mendoza is confident in the group finding success.

“There's a reason why they are here,” Mendoza said, fia Flanigan. “We've been talking about it all offseason. We know in order to get through 162+ we're going to need 8-to-10 guys, and here we are. It's nothing new for us, guys will step, guys will get opportunities. We feel good with the options we have.”

There is significant optimism surrounding Manaea and Senga atop the rotation. Manaea had a great season with the Mets in 2024 after working with the team's staff. Senga has great ability, but missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, so health will be paramount for him in 2025. Clay Holmes is an intriguing player, who was a very good reliever with the New York Yankees, but is being given a chance to start in 2025. Peterson was a stabilizer last season for the Mets as well.

President David Stearns has a track record of finding successful reclamation projects on the pitching front. The hope is he has done it again for the 2025 Mets, even though one of those signings will miss time in the form of Montas.