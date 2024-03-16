J.D. Davis is revealing why he decided to sign with the Oakland Athletics. Davis wanted the opportunity to play every day and will as an Athletic, per MLB Network. Davis chose to stay in California over going to the New York Mets.
Davis signed a one-year contract with the Athletics on Friday. The deal is worth $2.5 million for the third baseman, who left the San Francisco Giants. It was a whirlwind week for Davis, who was cut by the Giants but quickly landed on his feet.
The Athletics are getting a solid infielder in Davis. He finished the 2023 season with a .248 batting average, to go with 18 home runs and 69 RBIs. Davis is a versatile player, who can also play in the outfield or first base. The Mets and Athletics both bid hard for Davis' services. Oakland badly needs offense, and Davis can help in that department. Davis had played for the Mets for four seasons, but ultimately decided not to rejoin the team.
The Athletics are trying to find a winning combination again on the baseball diamond. The team finished the 2023 season with an abysmal 50-112 record. To make matters worse, the team is working its way out of Oakland, and heading to Las Vegas. A's fans are hoping for better and brighter things for the team as the franchise gets close to its end in the Bay.
The Athletics continue Spring Training games Saturday with a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at 4:05 Eastern. During spring training contests this year, Davis was 6-for-15 with 2 homers and 6 RBIs in six games, per ESPN. Oakland is definitely hoping he can continue putting up those kinds of numbers.