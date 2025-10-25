The New York Mets are once again facing offseason turbulence, this time sparked by Juan Soto’s birthday video that ignited widespread chatter across social media. The clip, posted shortly after midnight on Saturday, showed the Mets star dancing with friends while flashing his 2022 Home Run Derby chain—a reminder of swagger that clashed with the tone of a Mets 2025 collapse still fresh in fans’ minds.

SNY Mets TV on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted Soto’s Instagram post to their account later that morning, amplifying the clip’s reach and exposing it to a restless New York fanbase. Within hours, replies poured in as fans expressed disbelief, frustration, and mockery toward the timing of the celebration.

Juan Soto is celebrating his birthday in style with his 2022 Home Run Derby chain 😎😂 (via IG/juansoto_25) pic.twitter.com/QqAE4jbnve — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mets fans’ reactions were swift and unforgiving. Across social media, supporters voiced frustration over the optics of celebrating amid another season of disappointment.

User @owndodgerhaters posted a reaction GIF of a cringing face along with a post reading: “The face i made, this is beyond cringe.”

Another user @OwnerEmeritus mocked the video's vibe with: “What in the sorority rush TikTok is this.”

User @bronxbombers992 commented on Soto's offseason habits, sarcastically stating: “It’s actually shocking how hard he works to get in shape for the season, clearly packs on a substantial amount of weight during the offseason.”

And user @yoryiRD19 took a jab at Soto's physique by comparing it to a retired legend: “He has the Albert Pujols belly, only that Pujols was 35 when he developed it.”

While Soto’s numbers tell the story — 43 home runs, 105 RBIs, and a .921 OPS in his first season in New York — the criticism underscored how timing can overshadow production. For many fans, the video felt like a celebration arriving too soon after one of the franchise’s most painful late-season collapses.

As the Mets front office plans its next moves, Soto’s birthday post serves as an offseason snapshot of how thin the line can be between star power and fan patience.