The New York Mets are coming off what might be the biggest disappointment of the entire 2025 season. The team with the highest payroll for 2025 did not make the postseason after starting the campaign on fire. The Mets had the best record in the league at one point in the season, and then a collapse saw them miss the postseason by one game as the Cincinnati Reds had the tiebreaker over them. The Mets had many chances to win games that they did not, and that is a tough pill to swallow.

Things aren't getting much better right now either. The offseason is now in full swing, and players' contracts are the main focus. The Mets are losing both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz to free agency as they opted out of their player option for the 2026 season. Losing Alonso is going to be brutal for Mets fans, as he was one of the best power hitters in the sport and gave a ton of souvenirs away with all the home runs he hit. Diaz had a famous warm-up trumpet song that many fans in the sport enjoyed. These two are some of the biggest stars in the city of New York, who could be taking their talents elsewhere.

The Mets are completing other roster moves as well. Starter Frankie Montas has exercised his $17 million player option for the 2026 season, along with reliever A.J. Minter. That is not a shock at all with that kind of money coming his way. The Mets also exercised their club option on LHP Brooks Raley and declined the club option on RHP Drew Smith.

Montas is a veteran starter who can bring a ton of value to the Mets with a healthy season. Montas started seven games for the Mets this season but ended with a miserable 6.28 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. He must improve, and with a healthy offseason, he could do just that.