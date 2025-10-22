The New York Mets, who fell short of the postseason once again, received a major health update on one of their cornerstones. According to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, star shortstop Francisco Lindor recently underwent a right elbow debridement procedure. The Mets announced that the surgery succeeded and expect Francisco Lindor to be ready in time for Spring Training. The team emphasized that the procedure was preventive, designed to address lingering discomfort that affected him late in the season.

Lindor’s durability has long been one of his trademarks. Despite battling through soreness in 2025, the Mets shortstop still managed to play over 150 games. He delivered elite defense and steady offense throughout the season. Lindor remained a leader in the clubhouse and a constant presence in the lineup. His consistency helped stabilize the infield through another up-and-down year for New York. Even with his late-season struggles, he finished with strong totals in home runs, RBIs, and stolen bases.

Mets keeping close watch as Francisco Lindor recovers

Francisco Lindor's surgery is expected to give him a clean slate heading into next year. Team doctors are confident that he will regain full range of motion and return to full baseball activity by February. Given his history of quick recovery and work ethic, there’s little doubt within the organization that he’ll be ready for Opening Day.

Still, questions remain about whether Lindor will return at full strength. Elbow procedures can sometimes affect throwing mechanics and timing at the plate, especially for middle infielders who rely heavily on arm accuracy. The Mets plan to ease him into action during Spring Training, allowing him to gradually ramp up defensive work and hitting drills.

For the Mets, Lindor’s health is more than just an individual concern, it’s the backbone of their 2026 plans. As the Mets looks to rebound from another disappointing finish, their all-star's recovery will set the tone for everything that follows. Fans can only hope the surgery restores not just his arm, but the spark that drives New York’s infield.

Will Francisco Lindor’s elbow be ready to power the Mets’ next great run?