“I imagine they’ll consider it, if the bidding gets high enough,” said one AL executive. “I’m not sure if they’ll have the guts to do it.”

Skubal just had another great season, going 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA over 31 starts. Overall, he has been fantastic in his tenure with Detroit, going 54-37 with a 3.08 ERA in 137 career games. But he is approaching the last season of his contract, and could hit free agency unless the Tigers extend him.