The New York Mets put together the most disappointing season in MLB this season, missing the playoffs in Juan Soto's first year in Queens. Now, Steve Cohen's squad heads into an important offseason with two key players hitting free agency. Both Mets closer Edwin Diaz and first baseman Pete Alonso have opted out of their contracts, hitting free agency.

First, it was Diaz: “Edwin Díaz has opted out of his deal with the Mets,” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported. Then, Alonso followed suit: “Pete Alonso has opted out,” per NY Post insider Jon Heyman.

Neither move is particularly surprising, especially Alonso. After a contentious free agency in 2024, he re-signed with the Mets on an option-heavy contract. He hit behind Soto this year, knocking in 126 runs, a career high. The first baseman now hits free agency after setting the Mets record for career home runs. Alonso told the media after the final game that he would be opting out.

Edwin Diaz revived his career with the Mets after two disastrous seasons to start his run in Queens. Since 2021, he has 112 saves in four seasons. He will be 32 years old on Opening Day, so this could be his last big contract in the big leagues. The Mets could bring him back, especially after the Ryan Helsley experiment failed after the trade deadline.

The Mets are set to be big spenders once again in the offseason. After the historic Soto contract, they need to improve their starting pitching and now have two massive holes to fill. The Mets want to keep Diaz, according to Heyman, but that does not mean they will be the highest bidder.

The Mets have the richest owner, but they also have an incredibly expensive roster for 2026 already. Will Cohen just keep spending? Or will the Soto contract handcuff them?