The Oakland Athletics unveiled renderings of their new $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and fans are definitely taking notice:

Alex Gold – “The A’s disabled replies to their new ballpark announcement. Pretty pathetic.”

Sell The Team – “-This looks unrealistic -The scoreboard is terrible -Where are the lights? -This looks bigger than 9 acres -Where is the rebuilt resort? -The view will likely be blocked by resort Sell the team”

Will Macneil – “The only accurate thing in this entire rendering is Zack Gelof hitting .318 Besides that, everything else is this is not a reality and absolute garbage, just like John Fisher, Dave Kaveal, and Catherine Aker Athletics”

Serenity Now – “Looks stupid af and you ripped off the Sydney Opera House”

Joe Hughes – “Appropriately enough Negativ is also the kind of reception the Athletics new renderings are receiving. On their website, Negativ, the company the generated the new renderings, says they “imagine and experience visions of an unbuilt future.” No wonder they work for the A’s”

RECOMMENDED
Athletics' logo in front. City of Las Vegas in background.

Joey Mistretta ·

Josh Donaldson wearing MLB uniforms with the Braves Blue Jays Athletics

Peter Sampson ·

Zach Jackson, Seth Brown, Aledmys Diaz all together with Athletics logo in background and Cactus League logo in front.

Bailey Bassett ·

Jen Truly – “You’d think the A’s would be too embarrassed to tweet these”

Clearly, Athletics fans aren't feeling the stadium design. Some think it's unrealistic, while others are most likely still burned by the team moving.

Las Vegas hopes to have the stadium built by 2027.