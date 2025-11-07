The New York Mets ended their 2025 season in disappointment, but their superstar still found a way to make history. Juan Soto captured his sixth consecutive Silver Slugger Award, extending the longest active streak in Major League Baseball and proving that even in a collapse, greatness shines through.

The MLB took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to spotlight Soto’s achievement and his run of dominance across six straight seasons.

“The player with the longest active Silver Slugger streak?

None other than Juan Soto.”

Soto’s latest honor came after a year that combined career highs in power and patience. He hit .263 with 43 home runs, 105 RBIs, 127 walks, and a .921 OPS — numbers that once again placed him among the league’s elite. Having just turned 27-years-old after the season ended, he joined Mike Trout and Alex Rodriguez as the only players in MLB history to win six Silver Sluggers by age 26.

Yet his individual success stood in stark contrast to the Mets’ season. By June 12, they held the best record in baseball at 45-24 and a payroll north of $340 million. But from that point forward, everything unraveled. New York went 38-55 down the stretch, finishing 83-79 and falling out of playoff contention on the final day with a loss to the Miami Marlins. What began as a potential pennant run turned into one of the most frustrating collapses in franchise history.

Soto, however, remained the steady anchor throughout the slide. His discipline and consistency kept the Mets’ offense afloat while the team’s rotation and bullpen struggled. He led the majors in walks for the third time in his career and became the first player to win a Silver Slugger with four different teams — the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and Mets.

For the Mets, the collapse served as a harsh reminder that even elite talent can’t carry a roster on its own. But the superstar’s award reaffirmed why he remains the cornerstone of the franchise’s long-term vision. The 2025 season proved that, even amid turmoil, he continues to set the standard for excellence at the plate — one the rest of the organization must now strive to match.