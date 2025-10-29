Francisco Lindor had a moment after being mentioned several times in Netflix's A House of Dynamite.

The film stars Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Anthony Ramos, and is also directed by Oscar-winning Kathryn Bigelow, but the New York Mets shortstop is stealing the spotlight from his several references in the film.

“Goddamn! Lindor is a great shortstop man,” one character says.

In another scene, a character is heard praising the shortstop, “You believe that Lindor? He is unbelievable!”

Francisco Lindor was referenced multiple times in the new Netflix film, “A House of Dynamite” “You believe that Lindor? He is unbelievable!”pic.twitter.com/qeVjD0D7ai — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans on X reacted to Lindor's mention in the comments, and with one fan throwing some shade to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

“Never seen Othani mentioned in the movie this why Lindor clears Ohtani,” the fan wrote.

One fan noted that he wasn't a fan of the movie but Lindor's references were a fun part.

Article Continues Below

“Not a great movie, but this was a true highlight,” the fan reacted.

“My GOAT, True Captain and greatest shortstop in New York baseball history getting his shine,” another fan commented, adding to the Lindor praise train.

What's up next for Francisco Lindor?

In 2021, Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million deal to stay a Mets shortstop. The deal is the longest contract in Mets history.

Lindor had his second 30-30 season batting .267 with 31 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases all awhile dealing with a fractured pinky toe. He still managed to appear in 160 games this season. However, this only proves to his resilience as last week the Mets announced that he faced a minor elbow surgery. Despite the hiccup, he is expected to be ready for the 2026 season.

To add to his accomplishments this year, Lindor also made his first All-Star team with the Mets. Lindor has also been named a Silver Slugger finalist. Alongside Lindor in the shortstop category is Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks; Trea Turner and Philadelphia Phillies. The National League winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. ET and the American League winners will be announced on The Baseball Insiders on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. ET.