Things in Queens, New York, are never boring, and the New York Mets trade rumors are heating up. With Pete Alonso opting out of his contract, the Mets are searching for a potential replacement. MLB writer Anthony DiComo listed potential replacements, while also discussing how the Mets displayed interest in the Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz at the MLB trade deadline.

“The Mets and Rays discussed a deal involving Yandy Diaz leading up to the trade deadline, according to a person with knowledge of the talks,” DiComo reported. “Even though Diaz would have been limited to third base and DH with Alonso around.”

After the Mets missed the playoffs on the last day of the season, questions remain about what they will do this offseason to address the situation. One of the biggest concerns was the defense. This past season, New York ranked 14th with a .986 fielding percentage. Losing Alonso creates a gap for them at first base. DiComo also discussed Díaz and his defense.

Article Continues Below

“Díaz has mostly played first for the Rays, albeit not at a high level. That’s a problem for a team looking to improve its defense. Plus, if Díaz becomes available, the Mets would also have to compete against smaller-market teams drawn to his relatively low $12 million salary.”

With first base being available, there could be a scenario where the Mets trade for Díaz to make him their new first baseman. Of course, other Mets trade rumors have them going after Alex Bregman, another star who could help this lineup. Despite having Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto in their lineup, the Mets could not power their way to the playoffs, finishing 83-79. Díaz could be another big bat in the lineup after he hit .300 while generating 25 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 79 runs for the Rays.

If the Mets pursue a deal for Díaz, they would likely have to part ways with some valuable prospects, such as Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong. But the team with the highest payroll in baseball has proven in the past that they don't have deterrents in getting after the player they want.