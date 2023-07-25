There are encouraging signs that New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte might be able to return from the injured list soon. Starling Marte is the on IL last after getting two migraines in under the span of a week. Ahead of the Mets' game with the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Marte was hitting and running the bases in the Bronx, according to Newsday's Tim Healey.

Marte is eligible to return from the IL on Thursday. The Mets start a two-game series with the Yankees on Tuesday before hosting a four-game series with the Washington Nationals.

Marte last played when the Mets defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 16.

During a season in which many Mets' players have fallen below expectations, Marte is near the top of the list. After making the All-Star team with New York in 2023, Marte is hitting .254/.308/.332. His .640 OPS is easily the lowest mark of his career. Marte has five home runs in 84 games.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Marte had been hitting better in July, posting a .700 OPS with three stolen bases. Given New York's struggles, the team can ill afford to lose any starter for a significant period of time.

With one week to go until the 2023 MLB trade deadline, the Mets will soon have to decide if they're going to be sellers. Owner Steve Cohen has suggested that he will seriously consider moving veterans if the team isn't in the playoff race. The Mets are seven games out of the third and final NL wild-card race with a 46-53 record.

Tommy Pham and David Robertson might be New York's most realistic trade candidates. Contenders might be unwilling to part with prospects in order to pay Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer big money next season.