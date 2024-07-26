Sources indicate that the New York Mets were negotiating a long-term extension with their young catching star, Francisco Alvarez, when discussions were abruptly halted due to the decertification of Alvarez’s agency, Rimas, led by Bad Bunny.

The agency is embroiled in a legal dispute with the MLB Players Association over its status as reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, but Alvarez has affirmed that Rimas still represents him. It's unclear when or if the contract discussions will resume.

Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets this season

On the field, Alvarez has been a key contributor to New York's lineup, hitting .278 with four home runs, 24 RBI, and 44 hits in 158 at-bats this season.

The Mets, with a record of 53–48, are 10.5 games behind the NL East-leading Phillies. However, they currently hold the second NL wild-card position, narrowly ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals by half a game.

Bad Bunny's Rimas Sports is facing serious issues with the MLB Players Association. The agency, representing Mets’ Francisco Alvarez and Ronny Mauricio among others, had its main agent William Arroyo decertified after an MLBPA investigation revealed complaints about improper benefits given to players, as reported by ESPN.

Allegations against Bad Bunny's Rimas Sports

On April 10, the union also rejected the certification applications of Rimas co-owners Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda due to alleged violations of agent regulations.

Bad Bunny, together with his manager Noah Assad, established Rimas Sports in April 2023. However, just a week later, the MLBPA received evidence that Rimas employees were giving gifts to players they did not represent, such as VIP tickets to Bad Bunny concerts and suite access to a Phoenix Suns game.

Additionally, the union accused the agents of violating regulations by providing or promising money, cars, and gifts to entice players to switch representation.

Rimas' counter lawsuit

In May, Bad Bunny and Rimas Sports countered with a federal lawsuit against the MLB Players Association, alleging discrimination. The 27-page complaint was filed in the United States District Court in Puerto Rico, where Rimas is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction to counteract the MLBPA's sanctions.

The agency argues that the penalties were intended to drive the agency out of business and claims the union overstepped its legal authority under the National Labor Relations Act.

Rimas had previously sought a temporary restraining order to lift the penalties imposed on Arroyo, Assad, and Miranda, but an arbitrator rejected their request. The agency filed an appeal of the individual penalties before the May 10 deadline, and the American Arbitration Association will make the decision.

The three individuals were barred from reapplying for certification for five years, and the union imposed a $400,000 fine, also prohibiting certified agents from associating with Rimas, the individuals, or any related entities.

Rimas Sports primarily represents Puerto Rican players and features longtime MLB catcher Ivan Rodriguez as an ambassador.

In addition to Francisco Alvarez and Ronny Mauricio, the agency’s clientele includes Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, Giants’ Wilmer Flores, Reds’ Santiago Espinal, Orioles’ Livan Soto, and top Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya.