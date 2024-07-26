A new Elite The Rock Persona arrived in WWE 2K24, although not all fans will be able to acquire the new Persona Card.

Players can unlock Elite The Rock by obtaining a Persona Card for MyFACTION through a special locker code. This special locker code can be found in a retail product, the RVD Monday Night Wars Mattel Action Figure. That means this new character is essentially US-only for the time being. This approach is similar to how the Elite Ichiban Hulk Hogan was first released.

WhatsTheStatus shared a post on X showcasing the Elite The Rock Persona Card. In MyFACTION, The Rock's action figure character is an Amethyst Powerhouse with an 85 OVR.

We will post a new update when we learn about alternate ways to earn the Elite The Rock Persona Card without purchasing the RVD action figure.

Apart from The Rock, WhatsTheStatus also reported that 2K also added an Elite Hulk Hogan to the game, although the way to unlock this new version of a Hulk Hogan action figure is currently unclear. This new version of Hulk Hogan features The Immortal One wearing shades and a crucifix necklace.

Thankfully, the Elite Ichiban Hulk Hogan Persona Card eventually became unlockable through normal play. There's precedent for previously-retail exclusive characters being added to the game through normal means later on. So, there's hope for the fans of The Rock around the world that they'd still be able to unlock The Great One's action figure in the game not long from now.

The Elite The Rock Persona Card and the Elite Hulk Hogan Persona Card were added to the game post Patch 1.13, which was added to the game on July 24, 2024. The game's third DLC Pack, the Pat McAfee and Friends Pack, was supposed to arrive on that day. However, 2K announced that due to some technical issues, the Pat McAfee and Friends Pack will be delayed to July 31, 2024.