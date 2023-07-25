The New York Mets and New York Yankees meet the final two games of the subway series on Tuesday and Wednesday. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Yankees prediction and pick. We also let you know how to watch the game.

Both of these teams have been pretty disappointing this season. The Mets and Yankees had high hopes for their seasons, but they both happen to be on the outside looking in on the playoff picture. This is a competitive, fun series, but the two teams are a longshot away from making it to the playoffs. The Mets are under .500 and do not seem to be getting any better. The Yankees are in the AL East, so they will have to beat out at least two of their divisional rivals if they want any chance at the wild card.

These two teams split the two game series in Queens earlier this season. In that series, the Mets hit .236 in the two games. Brandon Nimmo had four hits, including a home run. Four other players on the Mets recorded two hits in the series. It is also worth noting that Pete Alonso did not play during these two games. On the mound, the Mets gave up 10 runs, but struck out 19 batters.

The Yankees outscored the Mets 10-9 in the two games. Five players on the Yankees had two or more hits in the series. DJ Lemahieu and Giancarlo Stanton each had a home run, as well. As a team, the Yankees hit .236 in the series. On the mound, six of the eight earned runs were allowed by the starting pitchers. Gerrit Cole was electric in his start, but Luis Severino was not so good. The Yankees did strike out 20 batters, though.

Justin Verlander will be the starting pitcher for the Mets and Domingo German will get the ball for the Yankees.

Here are the Mets-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Yankees Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+140)

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Mets vs. Yankees

TV: TBS

Stream: TBS app

Time: 7″05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Verlander has been pitching well as of late. In the month of July, Verlander has made four starts, has a 2.08 ERA, and has allowed just one home run. The Mets are 3-1 in his July starts. Verlander seems to be back to his Cy Young ways, but the righty will need to keep it going in enemy territory. If Verlander can have another good start in July in this one, the Mets will win this game.

Verlander already has a start against the Yankees this season. He was the starting pitcher in the game they won. Verlander did not get the win, but he pitched very well. In that game, Verlander threw six innings, allowed just one run on three hits, and struck out six. That is the type of game he will need to have for the Mets to win this one. Luckily, he does not have to face Aaron Judge, and Gleyber Torres is day-to-day, so Verlander has a good matchup in this one.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

German is actually having a decent season, despite his ERA being over 4.00. He does need to be more consistent, but German has the ability to shut teams down. He has a 1.08 WHIP, .206 oBA, and a K/9 over 9.0. The Mets struggle at the dish, so German has a good matchup. German does tend to give up the long ball, but if he can keep the Mets in the park, the Yankees should cover the spread.

The good news for the Yankees is they get to see Verlander at home this time around. When Verlander pitches away from Citi Field, he is significantly worse. His ERA is almost three runs worse on the road than it is at home. Verlander also allows opponent to hit almost 100 points better when he is on the road. If the Yankees can take advantage of Verlander's road woes, they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Mets-Yankees Prediction & Pick

When it comes down to it, I like the Verlander more than I like German. Yes, German can limit hits and get a few strikeouts. However, he is also prone to the big inning more than Verlander is. German has allowed 17 home runs this season. The Mets do not strike out a lot, either. I expect the Verlander and the Mets to come out of this game with the win.

Final Mets-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+140), Over 8.5 (-102)