The New York Mets placed OF Starling Marte on the injured list due to migraines, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Marte has previously dealt with injury concerns. However, there isn't much he can do about this migraine issue. The Mets would obviously love to keep him off the IL, but this decision is understandable given the circumstance.

Marte, 34, is slashing .254/.308/.332 with a .640 OPS in 2023. He's also hit seven home runs and stolen 24 bases. A former All-Star, Marte hasn't been consistent in 2023. That said, injuries have played a role. He's appeared in 84 games up to this point.

Marte's IL placement could impact Mets trade deadline plans

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There's a chance that New York will sell ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Players such as David Robertson, Tommy Pham, and Mark Canha are trade candidates without question. Even Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander may be made available, although trading either pitcher would be difficult given their ages and contracts.

Starling Marte also may have been a potential trade candidate. Depending on how long he's out, Marte still may be an option. Trading Marte wouldn't be easy for the Mets though. He's going to turn 35-years old in October and is owed $19.5 million in 2024 and 2025, per Spotrac. A contender still may have interest in Marte given his outfield versatility, veteran prowess, and speed on the base paths. Additionally, he isn't a bad hitter despite his struggles in 2023.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Marte and the Mets as they are made available.