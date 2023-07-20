The New York Mets have had a season to forget in 2023 and just when things couldn’t get worse the team has another injury to deal with. Veteran outfielder Tommy Pham left Thursday's loss with a groin issue and said “there's reason to be optimistic” after the game, according to Anthony DiComo.

Pham tweaked the area right before the All-Star break as well. He said it is not as bad this time around. The 35-year-old is sure to be a trade candidate before the Aug. 1 deadline. The Mets are well out of the playoff race and are likely going to shop any and all of their valuable pieces, including Pham.

Pham played in 72 games this season for the Mets, hitting .272 and his highest OPS since 2018. Pham has nine home runs, 11 stolen bases and 15 doubles. He has plenty of experience and has 54 postseason at-bats under his belt as well.

Pham's trade value may take a bit of a hit if he has to spend time on the injured list. The Mets figure to still listen to offers for him and may opt to keep him off the injured list in order to move him. New York could get a little something for Pham though he is just a rental.

The Mets did not expect to be in the position they are in before the season started. They were sure to be buyers but find themselves in no position to add and would be rather wise to pawn off some of their assets.