It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets-Mariners.

The New York Mets briefly passed the Atlanta Braves in the standings after the All-Star break. Then they dropped a few games while the Braves briefly regained their footing. The National League wild card race has been volatile for most of the season, and the Mets had seemingly lost their chance to really take control of the race. They lost a weekend series to the Los Angeles Angels and then lost the first game of a three-game series to the Colorado Rockies. They needed to change the trajectory of their season.

They did so — at least temporarily — on Wednesday. The Mets scored three runs to break a ninth-inning tie and defeat the Rockies in Denver. Then they hammered Colorado in a Thursday blowout, with Pete Alonso mashing two home runs. The Mets have steadied themselves, while the Braves have lost six in a row. The Mets are ahead of the Braves again and are in a playoff position. The road to October is still long — there are more than 40 games left in the season — but the Mets have significantly improved their position.

The Seattle Mariners were one out from getting swept at home by the Detroit Tigers. A team battling for a division title can't afford that. Luckily, Mitch Haniger's two-out line drive in the bottom of the ninth was misplayed by a Tiger outfielder, leading to a three-run play and a 4-3 Mariner victory. The win enabled Seattle to tie the Houston Astros atop the American League West. It's all square with under two months left in the regular season. To use an Olympic analogy, this is not yet a sprint to the finish line, but it's an 800-meter race and not a marathon.

Mets-Mariners Projected Starters

Jose Quintana vs. Bryce Miller

Jose Quintana (6-7) has a 3.95 ERA. The veteran was not especially sharp in his most recent start against the Angels on Sunday, but he kept his team in the game. Given that the Mariners are not a good offensive team, Quintana will expect to do better than he did against the Angels. The Mets would want six innings and no more than two runs. If Quintana goes only five innings, the Mets will hope he gives up only one run to a Seattle team which struggled against Detroit Tiger pitching this week.

Last Start: Sunday, August 4 vs the Los Angeles Angels: 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 57 IP, 55 H, 30 R, 4 HR, 25 BB, 42 K

Bryce Miller (8-7) has a 3.62 ERA. He has been really good at home this year, as the home splits numbers posted below reveal, but he ran into trouble against the loaded Philadelphia Phillies. Miller needs to bounce back and help Seattle build momentum from its come-from-behind walkoff win versus the Tigers on Thursday.

Last Start: Saturday, August 3 vs the Philadelphia Phillies: 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 71 1/3 IP, 49 H, 19 R, 4 HR, 17 BB, 80 K

Here are the Mets-Mariners MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Mariners Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -102

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Mets vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: SNY (Mets) / Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jose Quintana will keep the Mets in the game. The game will be close heading into the seventh inning. The Mets will get a clutch hit and the Mariners won't. That's a formula for a New York win and cover.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryce Miller won't have two straight mediocre starts at home. He will outduel Quintana and help Seattle win.

Final Mets-Mariners Prediction & Pick

We're leaning to the Mets but recommend you pass on this game. The odds show this game is a coin flip. Betting on coin flips is rarely if ever advisable.

