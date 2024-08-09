ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers-Giants.

The San Francisco Giants needed to get on a roll to give themselves a realistic chance of getting a National League wild card spot. They were several games under .500 not that long ago, and their chances of making a real playoff push were slim. Then they swept the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series, and that seemed to jump-start a stagnant San Francisco team. The Giants have continued to win since then, going 7-3 in their last 10 games to move one game above .500. The Giants are not in an enviable position, but they are no longer in a hopeless position. They have indeed given themselves a chance in the NL wild card race, moving three games behind the New York Mets for the third and final wild card spot.

The Giants are fully aware that they will have a tough time beating good teams down the stretch, making it absolutely essential that they continue to win series against teams with inferior records. The Detroit Tigers are one such team, so it's vital that the Giants win this weekend series and continue to climb in the standings.

Tigers-Giants Projected Starters

TBD vs. Robbie Ray

Robbie Ray (2-1) has a 4.40 ERA. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner is not giving the Giants a large number of innings. San Francisco would really like to see Ray go six innings here and reduce the workload for the Giants' bullpen. It's true that Ray has made just three starts, so some rough edges and rust are understandable, but now San Francisco needs Ray to begin to find a groove and give the starting rotation more length in these final 40 games of the season.

Last Start: Sunday, August 4 versus the Cincinnati Reds: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 9 K

2024 Home Splits: 1 start, 4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

Here are the Tigers-Giants MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Giants Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +168

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Tigers vs Giants

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants don't score consistently. Detroit's pitching performed really well in Seattle, very nearly sweeping the Mariners in the process. That level of form can carry over into this series in San Francisco. Detroit can win a low-scoring game, 3-2 or 4-2.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Robbie Ray has an opponent he should be able to shut down. The Giants are beginning to hit better, with trade deadline acquisition Mark Canha becoming a clutch hitter for them, as seen in the recent series against the Washington Nationals. San Francisco's offense has been poor for much of the year, but the Giants are scoring more and should be able to bury a bad opponent. Detroit can't be happy after blowing a two-run ninth-inning lead to the Mariners on Thursday.

Final Tigers-Giants Prediction & Pick

Robbie Ray will pitch well against the weak-hitting Tigers. The Giants are beginning to hit their stride and look like a more balanced team right now. Go with San Francisco in this one.

Final Tigers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5